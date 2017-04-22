Major blaze destroys grassland on Hayling Island

A DOZEN firefighters were called to battle a blaze which ravaged a five-acre stretch of grassland today.

The fire sparked this afternoon on Hayling Island shortly before 3.45pm.

It spread to approximately two hectares of grassland off Sinah Lane.

Two fire crews from Hayling Island were alerted to the emergency. They were supported by teams from Fareham and Havant in Land Rovers.

Firefighters fought the blaze for about two hours, using two high-pressure water hoses and six beaters to quell the flames.

A spokeswoman from the service said the cause of the fire was a mystery.

Today’s emergency comes just days after Hampshire Fire and Rescue issued a warning to the public about lighting fires in grassland and woodland.

It follows a series of serious blazes across the county.

Officers have since repeated their warning, urging people to be careful when using disposable barbecues and lighting fires in the open.