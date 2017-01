FRIENDS of the Markwells Wood Watch project have the chance to meet lead campaigners against a company’s plans to drill for oil in the South Downs National Park.

A meeting will take place on Tuesday at Havant’s Wheelwrights Pub, Emsworth Road, where Emily Mott and Ann Stewart will talk about the campaign and its progress so far.

Anyone who would like to find out more is urged to go along, at 7.15pm.