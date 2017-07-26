Members of Havant cemetery group invite MP to work with them

A GROUP that won a Heritage Lottery Fund grant showed an MP how it will be put to use.

Alan Mak, MP for Havant, visited members of the Friends of Havant Cemeteries during their monthly work session at the cemetery in New Lane.

The group explained both its role in conserving the site as a natural resource and making it attractive to visitors, as well as their interest in learning more about the history of Havant.

The funds will be used to provide additional display boards at the cemetery and to hold open days in conjunction with The Spring.