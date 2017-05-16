Michael Gove visits Hayling Island business with Tory MP candidate

A PROMINENT Conservative politician supported a MP candidate during a visit earlier today.

Michael Gove, the former Education Secretary and one of the leading figures in the Vote Leave campaign during the EU referendum was out supporting Havant MP candidate Alan Mak during a trip to the borough of Havant.

Havant MP candidate Alan Mak alongside former Education Secretary Michael Gove and owners of Fresh From The Boat Peter and Chantelle Williams PPP-170515-163528001

Mr Gove was out on the streets of Leigh Park campaigning with the Tory candidate after meeting with Hayling Island-based fishmongers Fresh From The Boat at Northney Marina on the island.

He spoke to the business about the impact that Brexit will have on fisherman in the area.

Mr Gove said: ‘It was great to visit Havant to support Alan and to speak to a local fishing business. Alan is committed to delivering Brexit and a vote for him will help strengthen the prime minister’s hand if re-elected on June 8.’

The Tory candidate – who was opposed to Brexit ahead of the referendum – said: ‘I am delighted Brexit campaign leader Michael Gove came to Havant to support me, and listen to local residents about how we can use Brexit to improve our local economy.

‘Brexit could lead to a fishing revival on the south coast. Conservatives recognise the importance of our fishing industry and we will be working hard to get the best deal for our fisherman.

‘Leaving the EU is a real opportunity to review fishing policy to ensure fair access to quotas.’