Mother and son take a leap for milestone birthday

GRANDMOTHER Denise Jackson was determined to do something big to celebrate her forthcoming 60th birthday.

Denise, from Bridefield Close, Waterlooville, shocked her friends and family when she announced she would be jumping out of a plane at 15,000ft.

Her son Lea volunteered to go with her but she ended up comforting him on their adventure.

Denise said: ‘Most people said I must have gone mad when I told them what I was doing.

‘But it is something I have always wanted to do. I think it’s the adrenaline rush that attracted me to it.

‘I have to say, it was even more amazing than I thought it was going to be.

‘I held Lea’s hand on the way up, he was petrified.

‘But we each jumped with an instructor. The initial free-fall was 150mph and it seemed to go in a matter of seconds.

‘Then you lose all concept of time. It was a surreal experience and something that I will never forget.’

And Lea, a father-of-four, said of the skydive, which took place at an airfield in Salisbury, ‘I am scared of heights so to jump out of a plane at three miles high was a big deal.

‘But we both agreed it was the best thing we have ever done.’

Denise, who has three other children and 12 grandchildren, decided she wanted to raise money for charity as part of her birthday adventure.

She chose Hannah’s Holiday Home as it’s a cause close to the family’s hearts.

They have known the Westbrook family for a number of years.

So far they have raised £2,500 to be spent on sending seriously-ill children and their families on much-needed breaks in luxury lodges across the south coast.

If you would like to add to the total, go to uk.virginmoneygiving.com/team/jacksonjumpers.

n Would you like to contribute to our community pages?

Would you like to write a community column? Then e-mail The News at community@thenews.co.uk.