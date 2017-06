A MOTORBIKE rider was injured in an accident on the A27 yesterday afternoon.

The crash, which took place at 5.25pm, caused delays when a motorbike collided with a car near the A3M in Farlington.

Traffic on the M27 backed up to J10, bringing drivers to a crawl for nearly 90 minutes.

Hampshire Constabulary has confirmed that the motorbike rider was treated by ambulance crews at the scene of the crash.