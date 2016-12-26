Motorcyclist suffers life-threatening injuries in Emsworth crash

A MOTORCYCLIST suffered life-threatening injuries in an accident near Emsworth.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the incident on A259 Havant Road, which also involved a car, just after 5pm on Boxing Day.

The male rider has been taken to Southampton General Hospital. The female driver of the car involved in the collision, a grey Vauxhall Meriva, is uninjured.

The incident resulted in road closures, with the A259 shut between Selangor Avenue and Nore Farm Avenue.

Sergeant Paul White said: ‘We know that there would have been other vehicles in the area at the time of the collision so we would like to hear from them.

‘Did you see either vehicle prior to the collision or did you see what happened? If so, please contact us as you could have information which could assist our investigation.’

Anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting incident number 463.