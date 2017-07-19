MP Alan Mak welcomes cash boost for schools in Havant

AN MP has welcomed the government’s commitment to increase funding for schools across his constituency.

Alan Mak, MP for Havant, is delighted with the education secretary Justine Greening’s announcement that an extra £1.3bn will be spent on the schools budget over the next two years. Under the previous formula Havant schools were due to lose about £1m.

Mr Mak said: ‘I’ve been pushing for a commitment to ensure that no Havant school will lose out as a result of a new funding formula, so I am glad we actually now get extra cash for every local school.

‘While we are already very fortunate to have high standards of teaching in our area, this extra money will continue to give our children the best start in life.

‘I’d like to say thank you to the parents and residents who supported my school funding campaign.’

Every local authority is going to see a rise in funding per pupil.