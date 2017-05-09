Search

New flags for Scout group’s centenary

1st Emsworth Scouts with the mayor of Havant, Councillor Faith Ponsonby

1st Emsworth Scouts with the mayor of Havant, Councillor Faith Ponsonby

IT IS almost 100 years since the first members joined the 1st Emsworth Scouts.

And in preparation for what is expected to be a fantastic centenary year, the Scouts have commissioned new flags for each of the sections – Beavers, Cubs, Scouts and Explorers.

The flags were unveiled at a service at St James’s Church, Emsworth, on St George’s Day.

Assistant Cub leader Richard Jarczyk, said: ‘On Sunday, April 23, the 1st Emsworth Scout group celebrated the dedication of their new flags for all their sections.

‘The Millpond and Spring Colonies in the Beavers, Livingstone and Drake packs in the Cub Scouts, the Lion and Eagle Troops in the Scouts and the Gryffin Explorer unit.

‘Our first meeting was November 1919. The dedication took place under the direction of the Rev Julie Price in the presence of the mayor of Havant, a former group Scout leader.

‘We also have plans to plant 100 trees over the next two years.’

