New Three Parishes Summer Fayre is a hit with all

FAMILIES flocked to a new summer fayre that was all about the celebration of three areas.

From dog shows to donkey rides and bouncy castles to barn dancing, the Three Parishes Summer Fayre arranged by East Hampshire District Council had it all.

The event, on Saturday, celebrated all that’s good about Clanfield, Rowlands Castle and Horndean, and took place at Hazleton Farm.

Sara Schillemore, councillor for Horndean, said: ‘This is the first time we’ve held this event and we hope to run many more of them in the future.

‘We’re delighted with how it went and everyone is thrilled with the turn-out of hundreds of families who came to support the council.

‘There’s a real need for an event like this to allow people to come together and have fun, and I was really excited to see how successful it was.’

Groups and organisations set up stalls across the site including Butser Ancient Farm, the Women’s Institute and the Avon Valley Ferrets.

Dog owners had the chance to parade their pooches at a show run by Barking Glad, while classic cars, and particularly a vintage military jeep, attracted lots of attention.