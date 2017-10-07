Ofsted rating sees Glenwood School in Emsworth drop from ‘outstanding’ to ‘requires improvement’

Have your say

STANDARDS have plummeted at a special school once rated ‘outstanding’ by Ofsted.

According to inspectors, school leaders and governors ‘have not ensured staff work as a team’ to improve Glenwood School in Emsworth.

Each area of inspection is now rated as ‘requires improvement’ at the secondary school, dubbed ‘outstanding’ in 2013.

Concerns have been raised about teaching and behaviour, but one parent claims Glenwood has an excellent standard of care and safety.

In their report, inspectors said: ‘Learning is not consistently good and some pupils do not make the progress they are capable of.

‘In some cases, the purpose of lesson activities is not clear. As a result, some work in pupils’ books appears disjointed, leading to patchy progress.’

Inspectors added: ‘Some staff do not feel well-prepared to manage the behaviour of those with the most challenging and complex needs.

‘Sometimes pupils’ behaviour at break or lunchtimes becomes overly boisterous.’

However, inspectors said children develop good relationships with their teachers and trusted adults, and pupils are kept safe ‘through the care and devotion of staff who are genuinely committed to their welfare’.

Kate Cammack, 45, has a 12-year-old son at the school.

She said: ‘Apart from worries the children aren’t always stretched to their full potential, I don’t have many anxieties about my son’s welfare or education.

‘Glenwood has an excellent standard of care and safety and inspectors praised the school’s wide-ranging curriculum.

‘I went to a post-report meeting at the school and all members of staff were resolute in their strategies to overcome the issues.’

Ofsted said all staff must share the school’s vision and be provided with appropriate training and information.

John Morgan, chair of governors at the school, said: ‘Although we’re disappointed with aspects of the report, we were already working to address areas of issue.

‘Parents were sent the report and the overwhelming response from those who attended our meeting was positive and supportive.’

Councillor Peter Edgar, Hampshire County Council’s executive member for education, said the council will provide support to the school’s leadership team.