Organisations unite to stamp out fly tipping

THE FIGHT against fly tipping in the area will be tackled jointly by the council, police and other public and rural bodies.

Hampshire County Council will make fly tipping a priority at a meeting of public sector and rural organisations in the county this week.

Representatives from the police, district councils, Hampshire’s National Park Authorities and other regulatory bodies and rural interest groups will sign up in a bid to reduce the illegal dumping.

Councillor Rob Humby, Executive Member for Environment and Transport at Hampshire County Council, said: ‘Fly tipping is illegal, damaging to the environment and totally unacceptable.

‘I’ve lived in Hampshire all my life, it’s a beautiful and unique part of the world and I would like to help keep it that way.’

Possible prevention measures being considered include increasing prosecutions, improving reporting of the crime and making sure the public are clear on the law about waste disposal..

Fears that an increase in fly-tipping will be the inevitable outcome now that the county’s 24 centres have had their opening hours reduced to save money. From October

1, most centres will open from 9am to 4pm.