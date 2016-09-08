Organisations unite to stamp out fly tipping

THE FIGHT against fly tipping in the area will be tackled jointly by the council, police and other public and rural bodies.

Hampshire County Council will make fly tipping a priority at a meeting of public sector and rural organisations in the county this week.

Representatives from the police, district councils, Hampshire’s National Park Authorities and other regulatory bodies and rural interest groups will sign up in a bid to reduce the illegal dumping.

Councillor Rob Humby, Executive Member for Environment and Transport at Hampshire County Council, said: ‘Fly tipping is illegal, damaging to the environment and totally unacceptable.