Park Community School pupils put on Easter Fun Day for charity mission

FOLLOWING on from the success of their 2015 adventures in Tanzania, a group of Park Community School pupils have made it their mission to work with the Grassroots Foundation and return to Mbeya.

There, they will take part in food programmes, deliver resources, play with local children and more, in order to help the less fortunate and continue to build their legacy in Mbeya.

Charity Grassroots runs a child sponsorship programme for more than 3,000 children and the sponsorship enables them to go to school, and get free medical care and a weekly meal.

For the return trip to Tanzania to be possible, Park Community School pupils need to raise £15,000. Their next fundraising event is an Easter Fun Day on Easter Monday, at Leigh Park Gardens from 10am to 4pm.

Students have been overwhelmed by the support received so far, and are hoping support for this event will get them closer to their target.