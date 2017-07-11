Partygoers make the most of village bash

VILLAGERS gathered together for live music, great food and friendship at their annual free summer party.

Traders founded the Denmead Summer Party two years ago and it has gone from strength to strength.

It began as a celebration that long-running gas works in the village centre had finally come to an end.

Winchester City Council’s market towns support officer, Katherine Lemon, working with Denmead Parish Council, Denmead Scouts and Denmead Infant School PTA, now organises the party.

This year it included a designated children’s play area with an inflatable disco dome, summer fete-style games from the Scouts, a sweet tombola by The Rowans Hospice and fundraising activities by Denmead Infant School PTA.

Thanks to financial support from the parish council and sponsorship from Deane Interiors it was free of charge to all.

Cllr Rob Humby, Winchester City Council’s deputy leader and portfolioholder for business partnerships, said: ‘This event began with local businesses doing something positive to counter the negative impact they had felt as a result of the unavoidable gas works.

‘I am delighted the city council can support businesses who themselves find solutions to the challenges they face.’

Live entertainment began with a performance by Roynon Dance School.

This was followed by a 45-minute set by Denmead’s own brass band, Denmead Brass, after which singer Mathew Roberts wooed the crowd with a range of classics from Sinatra, Elvis and Simple Minds.