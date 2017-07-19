Pensioner says he may ‘have to fly-tip’ if rules are not changed

A PENSIONER says he will fly-tip his old fridge because he can’t afford the £20 fee to have it collected.

Roger Allen, from Hayling Island, even says he’s prepared to go to court.

Roger Allen at his Hayling home with a fridge that he cannot dispose of. Picture: Malcolm Wells

The 76-year-old claims he was told by Havant Borough Council to pay £20.10 for it to be disposed of, and was not allowed to leave it at the tip as it no longer has a motor.

He said: ‘It’s an impossible situation.

‘It’s very difficult to get rid of something like this and I don’t know what to do.

‘I’m an old-age pensioner on benefits, I can’t afford to pay the money they’re asking. It gives me no other option.’

Last week Roger took the fridge, which he has kept in his garage for the past few years, to the waste recycling centre in Fishery Lane but was told that without a motor it would cost the tip £45 to dispose of it.

Roger, of Church Road, said: ‘I told the council that I would take the fridge anywhere myself within reason, but they said that wasn’t an option.

‘I told them I would have to fly-tip and would be happy to go to court and explain why I had to.’

He added that he felt the council’s policy ‘promoted fly-tipping’.

Anyone convicted of fly-tipping at crown court could face an unlimited fine and up to five years in prison.

A Havant Borough Council spokesperson said: ‘We run a bulky waste service where large items such as this are collected from outside a resident’s home and then taken for safe disposal.

‘This service costs £30 but a concessionary discount of 33 per cent of normal rate will be applied if a resident is in receipt of one or more of the following: council tax benefit, pension credit and housing benefit.’

A spokesperson for Hampshire County Council, who manage the tip, added: ‘Fridges and freezers can be taken to your local household waste recycling centre for recycling and safe disposal.

‘We will investigate the circumstances of this matter and would ask the person involved to contact the county council directly.’

It comes after a Gosport man was told to pay a £200 fine for dumping furniture twice in a day. He was caught after a resident reported the mess to the council.