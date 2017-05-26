Pfizer workers spend time volunteering at popular attraction

A group of 10 willing volunteers took time out of their working days to help out Butser Ancient Farm.

Employees from Pfizer, based in Havant, undertook a variety of tasks at the archaeological site, as part of their monthly volunteer scheme organised by Community First.

One group worked tirelessly loading and carrying wheelbarrows full of flint used for carving from one end of the site to the other.

Another group had the task of sorting a large pile of Roman tesserae.

Butser Ancient Farm director Maureen Page said: ‘We were delighted to welcome Pfizer for a day of volunteering.

‘Help like this enables us to achieve things we normally wouldn’t be able to.

‘The employees are a lovely group who worked efficiently together and we hope they enjoyed their day.’

Other projects Pfizer employees have taken part in have included conservation, gardening, decorating and helping out at a food bank.

Pfizer volunteer Andrew said: ‘We had a great day out of the office in the countryside, with a diverse group working together with great team spirit.

‘It’s been hard work but great to see the fruits of our labour and very rewarding to see the difference we have made.’

Sue Webber, staff member at the farm, led the volunteers and enjoyed working with the team.

She added: ‘I think this is a great opportunity for people to get out of the workplace, visit somewhere new and work together.

‘A huge thank you goes to the Pfizer team.’

For more information about how to get involved with the employee volunteering scheme, contact Rachel Taylor at rachel.taylor@cfirst.org.uk or phone 0300 500 8085 ext 9724.