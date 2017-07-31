PICTURE GALLERY: Havant At Home

A TOWN came together to celebrate its diversity and uniqueness at a family community event on Saturday.

Scores of families weren’t put off by the rain as they headed to Havant Park for a mini-festival centered around celebrating the town.

Rachael Entwistle and Rebecca Rennison of Hikapee Circus Theatre perform at Home at Home. Picture by Habibur Rahman

The event called – Havant At Home – was put on by The Spring Arts and Heritage Centre following a £10,000 grant from the Big Lottery Fund.

A stirring aerial circus show from Hikapee Theatre was the centrepiece of the day’s action with the performers exploring the concept of ‘home’ through rousing performances.

There was also a range of stalls from Havant organisations and businesses present and a community stage for performers to entertain the crowds in between the circus displays.

Organiser Jemma Corbin added: ‘When we got the funding, we thought it would be great to celebrate Havant.

‘One of the big things that I see in the town is how diverse it is and we wanted to celebrate that. There’s so much going on here and today is about giving people the chance to explore their town more.’

Ward councillor Jackie Branson donated £200 for the event from her councillor allowance.

She said: ‘I just wanted to help get the community involved in an event. It is a great idea.’

Councillor Elaine Shimbart, Mayor of Havant said: ‘I’m a big fan of this event as it brings people together and provides entertainment for families.’

Aidan Whitlock, 13, creates giant bubbles. Picture by Habibur Rahman

Alan Mak, Havant MP, also popped by and spoke to various stall holders at the park. He said: ‘This is a fantastic celebration of Havant and its many community groups which show what a great place it is to live and work here.’