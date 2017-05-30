PICTURE GALLERY: The Overlord Show

THE SIGHTS and sounds of the military world came to Denmead at the weekend, when the Overlord Show featured re-enactments, displays and an array of vehicles.

The event, which was organised by the Solent Overlord Executive Military Collectors’ Club, took place at The Lawns.

'514 Red Ball Express' at the show Photography by Habibur Rahman

The show depicts the history of the military from World War One onwards, with militia, books, uniforms and curios, some of which were for sale.

Military vehicles from around the world were also on display at the event, ranging from Second World War jeeps to Hummers that have been used by the US military in modern conflicts.

John Whiting from the Solent Overlord Executive Military Collectors’ Club, said the weekend was a huge success.

He said: ‘Despite the weather, we have had an excellent show.

‘People have turned out in their droves for the event, which we are really pleased about.

‘The 1940s theme has been a hit as well. It didn’t encompass the entire event, but I think having the Second World War militia helped to draw in a few more people.

‘All in all, I’d say it has been an enormous success and to be honest, we are already looking forward to next year’s show.’