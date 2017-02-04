Pitchpipers get their knit on for charity

A GROUP have been busy raising money for charity with their knitting skills.

The Havant Pitchpipers have been making small woolly hats in aid of Age UK, for Innocent Smoothie’s Big Knit.

The hats are put on Innocent Smoothie bottles and, with each one sold, a donation of 25p is given to Age UK.

The ladies in the group have created lots of different designs to make their hats stand out. They dropped almost 200 hats off to the Age UK branch in Portsmouth, where staff were extremely grateful for the efforts made.

So far, Innocent Smoothie has donated nearly £2m to Age UK.