Police and family launch appeal for missing Havant man

Concern is growing for a Havant man who has been missing since Saturday night.

Matthew Lane, 27 was last seen in Bedhampton Road at about 10.30pm but has not been in contact with any friends or family since.

His family have said his lack of contact has been very out of character for him, and are understandably growing increasingly concerned.

He is described as being white, 6ft 3 ins tall, with short brown hair.

Police believe he may be wearing either navy blue or grey tracksuit bottoms and either a black or grey lightweight waterproof coat.

He is also likely to be carrying a black holdall, which has wheels and can be pulled along with a handle.

If you have seen anyone matching Matthew’s description call police on 101 quoting reference ‘44170360396’, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously.