Police call on residents to submit their views about anti-social behaviour in Havant

POLICE are in the process of collecting opinions about anti-social behaviour.
Officers want to know how the behaviour, in Havant’s town centre, might be affecting those living, working in and visiting the area.
Victoria Cooper, a PCSO from the Havant district, said: ‘We would appreciate it if people could take five minutes to fill in our short survey.’
If you want to air your views, please visit surveymonkey.co.uk/r/havant-asb.
