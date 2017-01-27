Police in Havant to use Facebook and Twitter to combat nuisance behaviour

POLICE are turning to social media to talk to people concerned about anti-social behaviour.

The idea comes three months after the launch of Operation Syren, a campaign set up by the Havant Neighbourhood Policing Team to address fears about nuisance behaviour in the town.

That includes large groups of youths hanging around the Meridian Shopping Centre and Solent Retail Park.

The team will hold a ‘tweet surgery’ on the @HavantPolice Twitter account on Tuesday, February 7, and will answer questions and give out advice.

And on Thursday, February 16, the team will take part in a Facebook Live day to highlight the operation, and provide an insight into the impact problem behaviour has on members of the public and retailers.

Every hour a short video will explore a different aspect of the work that’s being done to tackle the behaviour.

Inspector Andy Clinton said: ‘This is an innovative approach to tackling anti-social behaviour, which is a priority for Hampshire Constabulary.

‘I’m delighted that members of my team are using different channels online to complement the work they’re undertaking on the streets in Havant.

‘By using social media platforms like Facebook and Twitter we can take part in a conversation with people of all ages in their own homes.

‘This helps us to address problems that have been identified to us, while engaging with a much wider audience about things like anti-social behaviour.

‘This is also the first time Hampshire Constabulary has trialled hourly video updates on Facebook to educate people about a neighbourhood policing issue.

‘I’m confident that the idea will be adopted elsewhere.’

Operation Syren is supported by a number of organisations including the Meridian Shopping Centre, and Havant Borough Council’s community safety team.

The tweet surgery will take place between 6pm and 7pm, and the Facebook Live day between 2pm and 7pm.