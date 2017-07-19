Police say crackdown on anti-social behaviour in Havant is working

POLICE investigating two serious incidents in the Havant area have said a crackdown on nuisance behaviour is working.

Havant’s Neighbourhood Policing Team launched year-long campaign Operation Syren in December, in a bid to address concerns about anti-social behaviour in the town centre.

Hampshire Constabulary confirmed the scheme has resulted in a reduced number of reports of the behaviour, following a peak in October 2016.

An update on the operation comes after a gang of youngsters attacked a 20-year-old male in Havant Park earlier this month, prompting residents to take to social media to comment on the ongoing trouble caused by youths in the area.

When asked what’s been done since the campaign’s implementation, a spokeswoman for Hampshire police said: ‘We focus on victims, offenders and locations.

‘We’ve worked with businesses in Havant town centre, issued banning letters, visited parents of children causing anti-social behaviour, provided diversionary activities via Active Community Networks, and where possible prosecuted those who have committed criminal offences.

‘If a specific anti-social behaviour issue is raised we work to identify those involved and where appropriate, and where there is evidence to take formal action, we will do so.

Last Friday police received reports that a group of youths were fighting in New Road, next to the entrance of Bedhampton Train Station.

A video of the brawl circulated on social media, but police have said it’s unrelated to the attack in Havant Park.

Earlier this month The News reported the Federation of Trosnant Schools in Leigh Park was forced to drain and shut its swimming pool, after groups of youths continued to break into the site, vandalise the area and put their own safety at risk.

The spokeswoman for Hampshire police added: ‘No further specific community concerns have been raised since the implementation of Operation Syren, however it’s not unusual for us to see a spike in anti-social behaviour at various times of the year.

‘I would ask the community to be considered when viewing footage on social media, as it doesn’t always portray the full picture and can have a negative impact on the community.

‘I’d also urge parents to make sure they know where their children are, what they’re doing when they go out and what time they’ll be home.’

Police want to reassure the community they are working hard to identify those involved in the Havant Park assault on July 8, which is being treated as a serious offence. Anyone with information about the incident should call 101, quoting 44170262173.

Anyone with information about the incident in Bedhampton, should call 101, quoting 4417027137.

You can keep up to date with Operation Syren news by following @HavantPolice on Twitter and signing up for Hampshire Alerts at hampshirealert.co.uk.