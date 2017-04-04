Police trace for man seen with missing person in Havant

POLICE are tracing a man who was seen on CCTV with a missing person in Havant.

Twenty-seven-year-old Paul Potter, who is missing from Bordon, was seen boarding a train at Liphook with another man at 3.59pm on March 21.

The pair left the train at Havant at 4.25pm. This is the last confirmed sighting of Paul and police say they are growing increasingly concerned for his welfare.

Officers working on the case think Paul may have travelled to Brighton, and that this man may have travelled with him.

A spokesperson for Hampshire Police said: ‘If you are the man in the CCTV, or you know who he is, we’d like to hear from you.’

Paul is described as: white, about 6ft tall, medium build, and as having short black hair, a medium length black beard and sideburns, and brown eyes.

The man’s family reported him missing from his home in Dudley Close, Whitehill, Bordon, on Saturday March 25.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting 44170112254.