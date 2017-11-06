Portsmouth man arrested after man attacked on Havant street

Have your say

A man has been arrested after a man was attacked in a street in Havant.

The 23-year-old was assaulted after walking away from the Parchment Makers pub in West Street at about 11.45pm on Saturday.

Today police said a 41-year-old man had been arrested on suspicion of wounding or inflicting grievious bodily harm without intent.

The suspect was believed to have left the scene with another man and a woman.

The victim, who pub staff said had not been in before the attack, remains in Southampton General Hospital.

If anyone has any information call police on 101 quoting reference ‘44170430550’, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously.