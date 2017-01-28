Postcode Lottery players get lucky with £1,000 win

FOUR neighbours have scooped a grand win thanks to the postcode they share.

The winners from Havant will each receive a prize of £1,000 after they landed the People’s Postcode Lottery’s Daily Prize.

Ambassador for the programme Judie McCourt said: ‘What a great prize for our players in Havant.

‘If anyone out there would like to be in with a chance of winning with their postcode, then sign up to play now.’

A minimum of 30 per cent of ticket sales goes directly to charities and players of People’s Postcode Lottery have raised more than £168m to date for good causes across the UK and internationally.

Visit postcodelottery.co.uk.