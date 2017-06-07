Prestigious Emsworth food event launched with a ‘TASTE!’ of what’s to come

THE team behind Emsworth British Food Fortnight have launched the culinary extravaganza with a special event, giving those who attended a sneak peak at the two-week menu.

Businesses impressed residents, councillors and other members of the community gathered at Tuppenny Barn with their products, which will be on display and sold during the fortnight.

At the same time, members of the Emsworth Business Association (EBA), who have organised the event for the fourth year running, unveiled some of the activities and events to be offered.

Alistair Gibson, of the EBA, said: ‘This year we decided to hold a launch event, TASTE!, for the very first time.

‘Now the fortnight is well-established, not just locally but nationally too, we thought it would be a good idea to give people that ‘first bite’ of our offerings.

‘We unveiled some of our key events, like our three ticketed college lunches where catering students from Fareham, Highbury and Chichester colleges design a British menu and cook at the Brookfield Hotel.

‘It gives them an opportunity to work in a real environment.

‘We also unveiled our Emsworth apple press day, which isn’t ticketed.

‘We invite locals to bring apples from their trees at home to our apple presser, which we use to turn the apples into juice.

‘We then put the juice in containers and give it out.’

Emsworth British Food Fortnight is part of British Food Fortnight.

In the past three years it has come first once and second twice in the national competition.

Alistair added: ‘The most important thing is that the event becomes even more inclusive, and that we help to ensure Emsworth continues to have a high street.

‘Whether people want to visit the market, take part in an activity or drink local ale in a pub – there’s something for everyone.’

Emsworth British Food Fortnight will take place from September 23 – October 8.

The full programme of events and activities will be released on September 1.