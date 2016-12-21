Prices at popular leisure centres frozen for the second time

ACTIVITY charges at two leisure centres have been frozen for the second year in a row.

Prices at the Horizon Leisure Centres in Havant and Waterlooville will remain the same as they are now and have been since 2015. The charges to use the centres are normally adjusted every January, but after a review by the charity’s board of trustees, the decision was made not to increase membership fees or pay-as-you-go admission charges in 2017.

Howard Broad, the chief executive of Horizon Leisure Centres, said: ‘The decision to freeze prices for the second year in a row is good news and will help to encourage more people in the community to become more active, more often. Customers will not only improve their wellbeing but their quality of life too.’