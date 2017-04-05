Project to transform public space in heart of Havant borough started

WORK to completely transform a public space in the heart of the Havant borough has begun.

The £1.5m project to transform Front Lawn Recreation Ground is about the development of new and existing facilities for people of all ages to enjoy.

Once complete, an operator will manage the site on behalf of Havant Borough Council who will work with Active Communities Network, Havant & Waterlooville Youth FC, and other community partners to deliver a variety of programmes and initiatives.

Claire Hughes, Havant Borough Council’s head of communications and community said: ‘The aim of this amazing project is to increase sport and physical activity.

‘It’s also about delivering a broad range of training opportunities for people of all ages.’

The work includes a full size floodlit 3G artificial grass pitch, a floodlit multi-use sport area, a community facility offering space for the delivery of social inclusion programmes, and increased parking facilities.

The project has been funded by the Premier League and The FA Facilities Fund, which is delivered by the Football Foundation and The FA and Sport England Lottery fund.

Paul Thorogood, Chief Executive of the Football Foundation, said: ‘Congratulations should go to Havant Borough Council for working with the Hampshire FA to secure this Premier League & The FA Facilities Fund grant.’

Undertaken by HP Contracts, Tiger Turf and McArdle Sport, the work will see the 22,228sq metre site transformed during the next nine months with completion expected in winter.

Joel McIntyre, English light-heavyweight boxing champion and local sports personality said: ‘I have a lot of great childhood memories at this recreation ground.

‘This exciting project will be great for the local community.

‘I am pleased to be part of the next generation of Front Lawn facilities.

Alan Mak, MP for Havant, added: ‘The development at Front Lawn Recreation Ground is great news for our community. Congratulations to everyone involved.

‘I look forward to supporting this great local facility in the years ahead.’