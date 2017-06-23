Puppets, music and cakes at summer fete

Tomorrow we are celebrating the 50th anniversary of Hart Plain Church by holding a summer fete in our church and grounds.

The fete will be opened at 11am by the mayor of Havant, Councillor Elaine Shimbart, and the mayor’s consort, Cllr Gerald Shimbart.

Entry to the fete is free. There will be a number of stalls selling items such as second-hand books, locally-produced honey, jewellery and Fairtrade produce.

There will be plenty to keep the children entertained including hook-a- duck, skittles, craft activities and a bouncy castle.

Refreshments will be available to buy with burgers and sausages from the barbecue, candy floss, homemade cakes, tea, coffee and soft drinks. There will also be a tombola and a raffle.

Cadets from the Waterlooville Air Training Corps will be joining us to help run the stalls and they will be bringing their flight simulator – fun for children and adults too.

Entertainment will be provided by the Havant Clarinet and Saxophone Choir II – a group of local musicians aged 10 to 17, Classique School of Dance and Cowplain Ukulele Players.

The Hart and Hands Puppet Team will also be there offering children and adults the opportunity to join a puppet workshop and help to put on a performance during the afternoon.

Much of the entertainment will be in the church grounds so please note that our car park will be closed that day.

However, if the British summer lets us down, the fete will still go ahead inside the church and adjacent Burnham Hall.

We are looking forward to a day of fun and celebration and we hope you will join us.

Please visit our website to find out about this and other forthcoming events and regular groups meeting in the church.

You’ll find it at hartplain.org.uk.

n HART PLAIN CHURCH is in Hart Plain Avenue, Waterlooville, Hants, PO8 8RG.

Sunday services are at 10am (Sunday worship).

To contact the church, call (023) 9225 4452 or email office@hartplain.org.uk.

n Would you like to contribute to our community pages?

Would you like to write a community column?

Then e-mail The News at community@thenews.co.uk.