Re-elected MP wants to make Havant ‘a national centre for the new economic revolution’

MAKING the borough a national centre for the new economic revolution is part of the Conservative future in Havant.

So said the borough’s newly re-elected MP Alan Mak, who is determined to carry on ‘working hard for residents’.

Alan Mak and Conservative supporters at Havant in the early hours of yesterday morning Picture: Malcolm Wells (170608-9166)

The Tory made a sweeping success of the Havant vote in the early hours of Friday morning with 27,676 votes, beating five other candidates.

Mr Mak said: ‘I’m delighted and honoured to have been re-elected as an MP. Over the last two years I’ve worked really hard to be a community-focused and active local MP, and that’s how I’m going to continue.

‘The result is a strong endorsement from residents with regards to the work I’ve done.’

The amount of votes Mr Mak received is up more than 4,500 from 2015.

When asked what he has to say about a Conservative future in Havant, Mr Mak added: ‘A strong economy has been my number one priority over the last two years, making sure we have more jobs and rising investment.

‘But we also face a big challenge with something called the fourth industrial revolution, which is where more machines, artificial intelligence and automation are really changing the way we do business, and how we live and work in our society.

‘My job is to try and make Havant a national centre for this new economic revolution.

‘I’m looking forward to working hard for local people.’

Independent candidate Ann Buckley, who came sixth with 984 votes, said: ‘I’ve been standing to get the hospital at the Oak Park site built, it’s a disgrace this hasn’t happened yet.

‘I ask Alan Mak now to work for the constituency and put pressure on the government to change its policy on local rent allowance for supported housing, so this £5m scheme can go ahead.

‘The Hampshire County Council funding is there and the planning consent’s been given, this needs to go ahead to stop the bed blocking at QA Hospital.’