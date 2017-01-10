Recording of new album breaks down barriers

THE third instalment of a popular music project is under way.

Members of the Havant charity Music Fusion are bringing back their Words Not Weapons tour.

The project features a variety of musicians from across the area with this latest instalment aiming to inspire the next generation of local musicians.

Organiser Matt Stevens, 23, explained: ‘It all came from young people bickering among themselves through music.

‘Things were beginning to turn violent and someone was inevitably going to get hurt.

‘We set up the Words Not Weapons initiative so that we could have an outlet for all this anger.

‘It has grown so much from that first album and we are so happy with the progress that has been made.’

The new album, Mavericks, has a distinct feel and message to get across.

Mr Stevens said: ‘Many of the people who worked on the first album have now gone on to kickstart their adult lives – they are becoming mavericks, hence the name.

‘This project will be uniting them with the next generation of musicians, who will be able to learn from them.’

Mavericks will feature 50 artists – an achievement Mr Stevens says has been a tough, yet rewarding challenge.

He said: ‘It hasn’t been easy.

‘We have all been in a big studio together three times now, but to begin with there were many people who certainly didn’t get along.

‘Now that the project is well under way, people are talking to each other, breaking down those barriers and preconceptions that they had.

‘Now they are supporting one another and there are some real friendship groups forming.’

The tour will begin on Sunday, March 26 at The Spring, Havant, before finishing in June at the Wedgewood Rooms.

For more info visit musicfusion.org.uk.

