Refurbishment to take place at Havant’s Gazebo Garden

FOLLOWING a grant from the Heritage Lottery Fund a town centre garden is set to be refurbished.

Volunteers from the Havant Civic Society will undertake work required to improve the Gazebo Garden in Havant.

The work includes the repointing of brickwork, new railings, the replacement of an existing window, and the reinstatement of one of the blocked former windows, on the top floor of the Gazebo.

So that the improvements can be carried out safely, the garden will be closed to the public from Monday, January 16, and will reopen again at the beginning of March.

Replanting is scheduled to take place after this, with help from the Spring Arts and Heritage Centre, which will be producing new interpretive panels. These panels will be installed later in the year when the gazebo’s upper-storey will be open to visitors for the first time.

As part of the project, new fold seating will be available for any local organisations interested in using the garden for appropriate educational, social or arts events.