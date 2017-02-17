‘Residents inspire our strong community spirit’

AS a constituency-focused MP, I’m active in every community across Havant, and I am always heartened by the fantastic levels of community spirit on display.

Events throughout the year, from Emsworth’s British Food Fortnight and Mengham’s Christmas Shopping evening to the Bedhampton Show only take place because of local people get behind them.

The same spirit which inspires these events often drives residents towards campaigns to improve their area.

For instance, last year I jointly led a successful campaign with local resident Allison Wiltshire to keep Hayling Island’s household recycling centre open.

Last week, I met another energetic community campaigner, Rebecca Roe-Stacey, a determined Leigh Park resident who has started a campaign for better road safety after her daughter was nearly hit by traffic. After hearing about her work, I wanted to do my part to raise the issue with Hampshire County Council who are responsible for roads.

We’re working with local county councillor Liz Fairhurst who is raising this at County Hall in Winchester. She is a strong voice for the Leigh Park and Bedhampton area she represents.

Road safety is an important local issue, and before Christmas I joined calls for tougher sentencing for dangerous drivers that kill, backing the recent Drive For Justice campaign by The News which was praised by the Justice Secretary Liz Truss.

We need safer roads so our children can walk to school and play outside, an important part of childhood.

I will now be working closely with County Councillor Fairhurst to ensure the council and police are aware of residents’ concerns. Without this community spirit, Leigh Park would not be the thriving community which it is today.

My next event for the whole community is my Jobs, Apprenticeships and Careers Fair on Friday 3 March at Havant Leisure Centre between 10am and 4pm. – and is free to everyone in the Havant constituency.