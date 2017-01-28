Residents to meet with community leaders to discuss a Neighbourhood Plan

RESIDENTS have the opportunity to influence planning in the Rowlands Castle area over the next decade and beyond at a community forum.

Those living in the area are invited to meet with the parish council to discuss the possibility of a Neighbourhood Plan.

This is a document prepared and agreed by the whole community to define planning policies that will benefit the area.

The forum has been organised by East Hampshire District Council and will feature an introduction to the Neighbourhood Plan by head of planning Simon Jenkins.

Councillor Ken Moon, chairman of the community forum, said: ‘This is a fantastic opportunity for locals to really take control of land use and development in their area.

‘A Neighbourhood Plan will help to preserve the beauty and special character of the parish, and protect the green spaces.’

An increase in traffic and problems with parking in the village centre, as well as overcoming flooding problems, are also among the key issues that could be addressed in the plan.

If it goes ahead the plan will look to tackle other important local issues and influence planning applications in the area.

Rowlands Castle Parish Council will talk to residents along with Chris Paterson, communities lead at The South Downs National Park Authority.

Cllr Moon added: ‘I would highly recommend any resident who wishes to have a say in how Rowlands Castle will develop over the next decade to attend.

‘The future is in your hands.’

At the forum, a discussion on the proposed boundary changes in the district will also take place.

The review, conducted by the Boundary Commission, will look at the district council’s internal ward boundaries and will include a public consultation.

The forum will be held on Tuesday at St John’s Church Centre, Redhill Road. It will start at 6.30pm.

Prior to this a PCSO surgery will take place at 5.30pm, for anyone who wishes to raise concerns with local Police Community Support Officers.