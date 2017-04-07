Residents warned to take care over who they pay to dispose waste

RESIDENTS are being urged to take care over who they pay to dispose of household waste.

From black binbags to van-loads of construction material, Havant Borough Council has recorded 961 incidents of fly-tipping between January 2016 and January 2017.

HBC’s Neighbourhood Quality Team wants to make householders more wary of people or small businesses that offer to take away waste for a seemingly small fee.

Businesses carrying waste should be registered with the Environment Agency as licensed waste carriers.

By law, individuals have to take reasonable measures to ensure waste from their property is disposed of responsibly. They can be liable if it is dumped by someone else.

Natalie Meagher, head of neighbourhood support, said: ‘If a price seems too good to be true it probably is, and residents should beware that it could cost them more in the end. Always ask the waste carrier to complete a “waste transfer notice”.’

The maximum penalty for fly-tipping is £25,000 and a one-year prison sentence.

Anyone who sees a fly-tipping incident is urged to contact the council on (023) 9244 6011.