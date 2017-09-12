Search

Resurrected Havant Town Fair is a big success

Daisy Owusu, five, from Aldershot, has her face painted by Laura Crouch. Daisy and her family are regular visitors to Havant. Daisy was christened in St Faith's and her parents were married there. Picture: Vernon Nash (171177-125)
Daisy Owusu, five, from Aldershot, has her face painted by Laura Crouch. Daisy and her family are regular visitors to Havant. Daisy was christened in St Faith's and her parents were married there. Picture: Vernon Nash (171177-125)
Dr Nick Broughton is the new chief executive of Southern Health NHS Foundation Trust. Picture: Southern Health.

Troubled health trust appoints new chief executive

0
Have your say

Hundreds of people turned out for the event organised by St Faith’s Church.

The last Havant Town Fair was back in 2012. This time around there was more of an emphasis on inviting tradespeople from across the area to display their wares and services.

Diane White sang at St Faith's Church for Havant Town Fair Picture: Vernon Nash (171177-167)

Diane White sang at St Faith's Church for Havant Town Fair Picture: Vernon Nash (171177-167)

Cannon Tom Kennar, the rector of St Faith’s on West Street, said he hoped the event demonstrated that the church wants the whole community to thrive.

Pictures by Vernon Nash. To buy copies of the images call photosales on 0330 123 0203 quoting the reference number.

Pompey Pluckers provided some of the entertainment Picture: Vernon Nash (171177-149)

Pompey Pluckers provided some of the entertainment Picture: Vernon Nash (171177-149)

Dawn Simpson displays Anukis the saker falcon Picture: Vernon Nash (171177-139)

Dawn Simpson displays Anukis the saker falcon Picture: Vernon Nash (171177-139)