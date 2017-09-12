Resurrected Havant Town Fair is a big success

Hundreds of people turned out for the event organised by St Faith’s Church.

The last Havant Town Fair was back in 2012. This time around there was more of an emphasis on inviting tradespeople from across the area to display their wares and services.

Diane White sang at St Faith's Church for Havant Town Fair Picture: Vernon Nash (171177-167)

Cannon Tom Kennar, the rector of St Faith’s on West Street, said he hoped the event demonstrated that the church wants the whole community to thrive.

Pictures by Vernon Nash. To buy copies of the images call photosales on 0330 123 0203 quoting the reference number.

Pompey Pluckers provided some of the entertainment Picture: Vernon Nash (171177-149)