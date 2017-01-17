Rowans Hospice holding recruitment event for volunteers

A HOSPICE offering end-of-life care is holding an event for people to find out about becoming a volunteer.

The Rowans Hospice, in Purbrook, is hosting the recruitment event this weekend.

During the three-hour session people can learn about a range of volunteering from in the shops to at the hospice.

Anyone over 14 can get involved and there is no previous experience is necessary.

Full training is offered and time spent volunteering is flexible.

Eleanor Pearson, who has volunteered at the hospice for 22 years, said: ‘The 22 years I have spent as a ward volunteer has been a very special part of my life.

‘I have got to meet some great people and feel I was involved in something really worthwhile, leaving with some wonderful memories. I can recommend it.’

To find out more and to book your place at the volunteer recruitment event on Saturday between 10am and 1pm, contact volunteers@rowanshospice.co.uk or call (023) 9223 8545.