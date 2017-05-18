School and radio station in exciting partnership

AN independent rock radio station has joined forces with a school.

The Flash was originally broadcast live from a temporary building in the car park of The Curlew pub, in Havant.

It now has a new home at the Apex Centre, Bishopstoke Road, Leigh Park, which is run by Park Community School to provide construction skills to students.

The not-for-profit radio station was founded by Martin Kirby to promote the talents of local musicians.

In a deal with the school, staff at the digital radio station will teach students radio skills.

Mr Kirby said: ‘We had great times at The Curlew, which we nicknamed Flash Towers, but had outgrown our surroundings.

‘The pub’s future was also in doubt and while searching for a new home one of our volunteer presenters put me in touch with the school.

‘On my first visit I was instantly inspired by the school’s approach and the modern facilities it offers its students and the community.

‘It soon became obvious that we could be of benefit to each other.’

The radio station will be offering students the chance to learn media skills and assist in producing features for broadcast.

There are also plans for a monthly programme to promote the talents of students and community events taking place at the school.

Christopher Anders, the headteacher of Park Community School, said: ‘We are extremely pleased to be able to offer space to The Flash and form this partnership.

‘This opens vast opportunities for our students in gaining real-life broadcasting experience by producing programmes and features for broadcast on the station.’

The Flash is available on DAB radios in the Portsmouth area and through theflashonair.co.uk.

