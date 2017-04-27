School’s big ‘thank-you’ for saving a pupil’s life

WHEN a schoolgirl was pinned under a van in a serious road traffic accident, her life was saved because she was wearing a helmet.

The accident happened while the 11-year-old was cycling to St Peter’s Primary School, in Stakes Road, Waterlooville, just before Christmas.

The emergency services swung into action to provide immediate first aid and lift the axle of the van under which she was pinned.

The Hampshire and Isle of Wight Air Ambulance were called to airlift her to hospital and provided superb care on top of that already being provided by the emergency services.

Her family were told by medics that if she had not been wearing a helmet she would not be here now.

Happily, the Year 6 pupil has returned to school full time.

Now pupils at St Peter’s have decided to say a huge thank-you to Hampshire and Isle of Air Ambulance for saving their classmate’s life.

Headteacher Richard Cunningham said: ‘The accident came as a great shock to the whole school.

‘We were so grateful to the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Air Ambulance that our pupils and staff wanted to say thanks with as much fundraising as possible.’

All the children were sponsored to run a mile to raise funds.

Doctors from the air ambulance service were welcomed at the school for a special assembly earlier this week.

There they were presented with a cheque for almost £800 to support their vital work.

The Hampshire and Isle of Wight Air Ambulance is on standby 365 days of the year. It flies at 140mph from Thruxton Air Base and reaches most locations in Hampshire in 15 minutes.

The charity relies entirely on donations from the public.

To make a donation call (023) 8033 3377 or go to hiowaa.org.

