School’s welcome funding boost from village shop

AN INFANTS’ school has been promised funding from a grocery shop for an entire year, thanks to carrier bags.

Denmead Infants’ School, in Hambledon Road, Denmead, has been promised financial support from the village Co-op.

It is part of the Southern Co-Operative’s Love Your Neighbourhood community programme, which aims to support good causes and community groups in the area.

It is funded by the store’s sale of 5p carrier bags.

Staff from the store will also be hosting and supporting a number of different fundraising events over the coming months, the proceeds of which will all go to the infants’ school.

The Love Your Neighbourhood initiative is a replacement for the previous community support scheme, which had been in operation for 10 years.

The new scheme aims to help create greener, healthier, safer and more inclusive neighbourhoods.

Sam Burton, the chairwoman of the school’s parent teacher association (PTA), said: ‘We are delighted to have been chosen as the charity partner for The Southern Co-operative store in Denmead.

‘As a PTA we rely heavily on the support of the parent/carer community and have been working to promote our relationships with local businesses.

‘It is genuinely such a huge boost to have the Southern Co-Operative helping us like this.

‘The much-needed funds we hope to raise will benefit our children in so many ways.

‘For instance, we will be able to provide IT resources to help them develop valuable skills for the future in a safe, structured environment.’

Community groups and charities can also apply for cash donations or goods from the Southern Co-Operative. For more information on how to apply, speak to the store manager, or visit thesoutherncooperative.co.uk.

n Would you like to contribute to our community pages? Would you like to write a community column?

Then e-mail The News at community@thenews.co.uk.