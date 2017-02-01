Sights, smells and childhood memories

THERE are some things in life, some sights and sounds, that stay with you forever.

I have rather vivid memories of running through the Isle of Wight, with my nan shouting at me for running off!

That is, in large part, the inspiration for the charity work that I’m doing.

On May 14 I shall be taking part in Walk the Wight, to raise money for the Earl Mountbatten Hospice, which cares for patients suffering from or affected by life-shortening illnesses

Before she passed away, my nan, Violet Redford, spent about 12 months there, and the care and support they offered was simply sensational.

They provided an incredibly high level of care and really helped out our family during a very upsetting time.

I am honored to be able to fundraise for them again this year so that they can continue with their excellent work.

I’ll be honest, this isn’t the first time I’ve done Walk the Wight – in fact, I’ve done it a good four or five times already!

It is something that I thoroughly enjoy doing, because despite the fact that it is quite a hilly route, it is a good excuse to go home. I moved to Waterlooville five years ago and as much as I love it here, there’s no place like home.

The scenery is absolutely breathtaking and the route is off the beaten track, so you see things that tourists in the area might miss.

It also brings back those memories from your childhood, the sounds and the smells.

For the last couple of years I haven’t been able to do the walk, and that’s due in large part to the arrival of a child. But I always had it in my head that I wanted to start doing this again as soon as I could.

Because of the route, you do have to be in a pretty good state of fitness – the hills have a tendency to be rather unforgiving if you haven’t prepared properly.

The Earl Mountbatten Hospice is the only hospice on the Isle of Wight, so it has a strong connection to many people in the community, who all support it as much as they can.

I feel as though it is important to give back to people who have done good deeds to you in the past; it’s the least I can do to thank them for looking after nan.

This year, I am looking to raise a total of £200. I’ve managed to raise £400 in the past – but that was due in part to me dragging my poor husband along with me!

If you would like to sponsor Jennifer, then visit justgiving.com/fundraising/Jennifer-Priest.