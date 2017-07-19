So much for families to enjoy at church’s fun day

Have your say

THOUSANDS of families descended on a park to make the most of free activities.

Family Church hosted their annual fun day in Havant Park on Saturday and it attracted more than 7,000 people.

From a giant inflatable assault course, to a bouncy castle, face-painting and a craft tent, there was so much going on – and it was all free.

The mayor of Havant, Councillor Elaine Shimbart, visited the park and met families from across the town, Leigh Park, Waterlooville, and as far north as Petersfield.

Pastor Steve Carey started the event five years ago with his wife Kirsty.

He said: ‘Throughout the afternoon families enjoyed the usual fun day favourites, including a giant inflatable assault course, a giant inflatable slide and various bouncy castles.

‘It was clear to see by the beautifully decorated biscuits and paint-covered fingers that children of all ages thoroughly enjoyed the make-and-take craft tent.

‘The traditional stall game tents were also busy with many families competing for the prizes on offer at the tin can alley, coconut shy and beat the dealer.

‘While many adults sat down to soak up the atmosphere, children danced along on the grass to live music from Guildford band Dance Like Kings and from Kelly Woods and her band, who will also be performing at this year’s Victorious Festival.’

For more information, go to https://family.church/.