Soldiers tackle mammoth cycling challenge at Havant Tesco

SOLDIERS are cycling the distance from Portsmouth to Canada in a mammoth challenge for charity.

The group, from Thorney Island, are cycling 4,339 miles in 30 hours for 14-month-old Emily Weatherall at Tesco, Havant.

She has Wolff-Parkinson-White syndrome, a condition that makes her heart beat much faster than it should.

Funds are being raised to train a dog to detect early when Emily’s heart will start beating abnormally fast.

Mum Cheryl said: ‘One minute Emily’s heart could be beating 120 times per minute, the next 300.

‘We need to raise £6,300 to train our dog Rocky.’

The soldiers started yesterday and will continue until Sunday. Visit justgiving.com/crowdfunding/cheryl-weatherall.