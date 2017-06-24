Soldiers tackle mammoth cycling challenge at Havant Tesco

SOLDIERS are cycling the distance from Portsmouth to Canada in a mammoth challenge for charity.
The group, from Thorney Island, are cycling 4,339 miles in 30 hours for 14-month-old Emily Weatherall at Tesco, Havant.
She has Wolff-Parkinson-White syndrome, a condition that makes her heart beat much faster than it should.
Funds are being raised to train a dog to detect early when Emily’s heart will start beating abnormally fast.
Mum Cheryl said: ‘One minute Emily’s heart could be beating 120 times per minute, the next 300.
‘We need to raise £6,300 to train our dog Rocky.’
The soldiers started yesterday and will continue until Sunday. Visit justgiving.com/crowdfunding/cheryl-weatherall.