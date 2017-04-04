Solent Male Voice Choir return to concert at town festival

A CHOIR is set to make its concert return at a town music festival.

The Solent Male Voice Choir will perform at Havant Festival today, after its Royal Albert Hall debut in October.

The choir will be joined by 50 pupils from Bosmere Junior School in Havant at St Faith’s Hall, at 7pm.

Members of SMVC will be slipping into various guises as miners, pirates and blacksmiths, while Bosmere pupils showcase the talent that won distinctions and the best choir title at Portsmouth Music Festival.

The school choir will sing African-American spirituals, a cappella and five-part harmony among a set of numbers. SMVC has a full concert programme for the next nine months and recruits are invited to practice sessions at St Faith’s Hall, on Tuesdays, between 7.30pm and 9.30pm.

n Pictured are SMVC members, from left, Cabin Boy (Terry Sheldrake), captain (Mervyn Turk), pirate (John Burch) and the mermaid (Ray Gaskell). By John Snowling.