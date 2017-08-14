Spectators turn out in droves to watch biblical outdoor play in Havant

HUNDREDS of spectators turned out in the glorious sunshine to watch a biblical play that’s been two years in the planning.

Charitable group Havant Passion Play put on its second production – Jesus in the Park – at the weekend.

Jesus calls to God (171054-004)

About 50 actors, many of whom are from different churches across the community, portrayed a brief story of Jesus’ ministry, in Havant Park at the weekend.

And the £20,000 production which took two years worth of fundraising to execute, was well-received by locals.

Linda Stimpson, site manager for Havant Passion Play 2017, said: ‘Our 2015 play was free to watch, as was Jesus in the Park, because we wanted to give the community something to enjoy, for free.

‘The great thing about doing it outside is passers-by can sit and watch for 15 minutes, or stay for the whole performance.

Luke, five, Joseph, seven, Jade and Hollie, one, Lyon watched the play (171054-002)

‘The play includes some of Jesus’ miracles, parables and teachings. There’s comedy in it, pathos, and it’s about showing people why he was thought of as such a dangerous person at one time.’

Havant Passion Play received grants from The Passion Trust and the Allchurches Trust to help with funding. The group performed their hour-long play twice on Saturday, and once yesterday.

Maria Balba, from Leigh Park, watched the play and said: ‘I came along with my husband for religious reasons, we’re both Christians and we’re very pleased with what we saw.’

Wendy Houston, who visited from Petersfield, added: ‘The play was very powerful, and the group executed it brilliantly. It’s also pretty true to the biblical story.’