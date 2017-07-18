Sprinklers in flats are a ‘must-have’ Havant MP demands

PRIVATE landlords need to install sprinkler systems in high-rise buildings ‘whatever the cost’, an MP has demanded.

Havant MP Alan Mak made the call during a question in the House of Commons to housing minister Alok Sharma.

It comes after the Mr Mak wrote the Guinness Partnership, who own three high-rise buildings in West Leigh, asking them what plans they will put in place following the Grenfell Tower tragedy.

In response, the housing association said it will invest in a sprinklers if a review currently being carried out identifies the system is needed.

Mr Mak said this is an approach that should be adopted UK-wide and that cost should not be an issue when safety is at stake.

He said: ‘My first priority is to ensure that the 168 high-rise flats, in three West Leigh tower blocks, are protected and residents can feel safe in their own homes.

‘Beyond that we need to make sure that the Grenfell Tower fire is never repeated anywhere else in the country.’