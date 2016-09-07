Step back in time at roaring forties reunion

MEMORIES of village life in wartime Britain will be shared at an annual reunion event.

People who grew up in Horndean during the 1940s and 1950s are invited to come along to the Horndean Remembers gathering.

Running for its 16th year, it will be on from 11am to 4pm on Tuesday at the football club off Five Heads Road.

Emotions are sure to run high as family members, old friends and strangers meet up to reminisce and share stories about their early life in the village.

The event is also open to anyone with an interest in coming along for a chat and people are encouraged to bring photos and memorabilia of the time.

The reunions are organised by former resident Eddie Harmer who chairs the group Horndean Children of the 1940s.

Eddie was a schoolboy in Horndean in the 1940s and each year he and others who lived there at the time gather for a few hours of nostalgia.

Eddie, 81, who now lives in Cosham, said: ‘The reunion proves very popular year after year.

‘Not many of the people live in Horndean any more and we get hundreds coming from all over.

‘We have a lot of photos that we display and a buffet, it’s just a simple gathering.

‘We asked if we should change things, but people are happy with the format and enjoy just meeting up for a chat and to share memories.’

For 10 years Eddie and the group have also been working to set up a memorial for two Royal Australian Air Force crew who died in Horndean in 1945.

Eddie said: ‘There was a plane crash when we were boys at the former parish hall and it was a major event at the time for us kids.

‘We want decided we wanted to do something to remember these two chaps.’

They have permission from the council but need to raise around £30,000 for the monument.

Eddie added: ‘We want it to landscape the village and make it a piece which will preserve a part of Horndean history.’