Summer show stunner

A POPULAR summer show will be making its return next month.

Bedhampton Summer Show is being staged on Saturday, July 1, at Bidbury Mead.

The annual bonanza is one of the area’s biggest free events, attracting hundreds of people each year.

This year’s offering will be preceded by an hour-long teddy bear’s picnic from 1pm, with the action beginning in earnest from 2pm with a dove release.

There will be plenty to do in the main arena, with new additions including a fun dog show, family tug-o-war and performances from Southsea Reel Dancers and Leigh Park Community Singers.

Also on offer will be a host of stalls packed with gifts, plants and food, a children’s cart ride, bouncy castle and face-painting as well as traditional fair favourites.

The day runs until 5pm.